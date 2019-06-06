BWW Exclusive: Listen to Leslie Kritzer Sing on BEETLEJUICE Cast Recording!

Ghostlight Records and WARNER RECORDS will soon release Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording. The album will be released for digital download and streaming on Friday, June 7. The CD release is planned for this summer.

Beetlejuice - the new Broadway musical comedy presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) - officially opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Thursday, April 25. The show has been nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical" and "Best Original Score." The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To pre-order the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/beetlejuice

Below, get a first listen of "What I Know Now," performed by Leslie Kritzer!

When the show opened on Broadway, Jerry Portwood of Rolling Stone raved, "Beetlejuice is an ebullient antidote to reality. A joyful musical with savvy, wild and witty lyrics by Eddie Perfect that celebrates the afterlife."

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher), with original music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery,Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.





