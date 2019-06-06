Breaking: Olivier-Winning THE INHERITANCE Will Come to Broadway This Fall

Matthew Lopez's Olivier Award-winning play THE INHERITANCE, will come to Broadway this fall!

Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, THE INHERITANCE will begin previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out...

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, THE INHERITANCE, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

THE INHERITANCE is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.

The design team for THE INHERITANCE includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Paul Arditti, and music by Paul Englishby. General Management is by RCI Theatricals. Casting by Jordan Thaler, CSA & Heidi Griffiths, CSA, Julia Horan CDG.

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

THE INHERITANCE had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre from March 2 through May 19, 2018. The acclaimed production transferred to the West End, where it played a limited engagement September 21, 2018 through January 19, 2019.

For more information, please visit TheInheritancePlay.com.





Related Articles