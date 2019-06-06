VIDEO: Norbert Leo Butz Previews New Song From Upcoming Album

Jun. 6, 2019  

Tonight, Tony Award-winner previewed a song from his upcoming album, "The Long Haul." Get a first listen of his song, "Two Good Reasons" before the album drops Wednesday, June 10.

Norbert's Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can, Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, Rent. Off-Broadway credits include The Whirligig, How I Learned to Drive, Fifty Words, Buicks, Carousel, The Last Five Years, Juno and the Paycock.

On film, he has been seen in Better Living Through Chemistry, The English Teacher, Disconnect, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Higher Ground, Fair Game.

His television appearances include "Mercy Street," "Bloodline," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU."

HIs other albums include the live recordings Memory & Mayhem, Girls, Girls, Girls, and The Angel Band Project.



