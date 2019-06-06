Jerry Zaks To Direct Pre-Broadway MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre This Fall

Producer Kevin McCollum announced today that the new musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, will premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall on route to Broadway. The musical features a book Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor.

Performances will begin in Seattle on November 26, with a December 13 opening; it will run through December 29.

Casting, additional creative team, and a production timeline will be announced later. Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Fix your wig and slip on this pantyhose, dear, 'cause Mrs. Doubtfire is strutting to the stage! Based on the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film, Mrs. Doubtfire is the laugh-out-loud hilarious and heartfelt story of newly divorced and out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard. After losing custody of his children, Daniel disguises himself as Scottish nanny EuphegeniaDoubtfire and takes a job in his ex-wife's home in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.



Mrs. Doubtfire Creative Team

JERRY ZAKS (Director) was most recently represented on Broadway by Hello, Dolly! and the recent A Bronx Tale: the musical. Mr. Zaks has directed more than 30 productions in New York. He has received four Tony Awards and been nominated eight times. He's also received four Drama Desks, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, and an Obie. His credits include Meteor Shower, Shows For Days, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Guys and Dolls, Six Degrees of Separation, Lend Me a Tenor, House of Blue Leaves, The Front Page, A Funny Thing...Forum, Smokey Joe's Café, Anything Goes, La Cage aux Folles, Little Shop of Horrors, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Foreigner, A Bronx Tale, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and the original production of Assassins. He began his career directing the extraordinary plays of Christopher Durang including Sister Mary Ignatius..., Beyond Therapy, Baby with the Bath Water, and The Marriage of Bette and Boo. He directed the award-winning film Marvin's Room, starring Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton; and Who Do You Love, which was featured in the Toronto Film Festival. Mr. Zaks is a founding member, and serves on the board, of the Ensemble Studio Theater. He received the SDC's George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He graduated from Dartmouth in 1967, received an MFA from Smith College in 1969, and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Dartmouth in 1999. He is a 2013 inductee to the Theatre Hall of Fame.

KAREY KIRKPATRICK (Book, Music & Lyrics) began his career as a screen and songwriter for Walt Disney Feature Animation where he penned The Rescuers Down Under and James and the Giant Peach. Additional film credits include Chicken Run (Golden Globe Award® nominee for Outstanding Comedy Film), Charlotte's Web, Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Over the Hedge which he also co-directed. He directed the Paramount Pictures feature film Imagine That starring Eddie Murphy and also co-produced and performed on the film's soundtrack. He received Tony Award nominations for co-writing the book, music and lyrics for Something Rotten! Most recently, Karey directed, co-wrote the screenplay and the songs for the new Warner Brothers animated musical, Smallfoot.

WAYNE KIRKPATRICK (Music & Lyrics) Most people know Wayne Kirkpatrick from his 1996 Grammy Award winning song of the year, "Change The World", recorded by Babyface and Eric Clapton. What you may not know is that Wayne has had over 200 songs recorded in the last 30 years. He has enjoyed Pop, Country, R&B and CCM success with songs such as "Every Heartbeat" and "Good For Me" by Amy Grant, "Place In This World" by Michael W. Smith, as well as recordings by Don Henley, Wynonna, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Tyler Hilton, Gabe Dixon, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Joe Cocker and The Wreckers ("My, Oh My"). Wayne solely wrote Garth Brook's single "Wrapped Up In You" and penned the song used in the Garth Brooks' Dr. Pepper commercial. He is also a writer on Bonnie Raitt's singles "I Can't Help You Now" and "I Will Not Be Broken" as well as "Take My Love With You" from her Grammy award winning Slipstream album and recently had the first single from her latest album, Dig in Deep, entitled "Gypsy in Me." He has produced and written on 3 Little Big Town records, yielding such top ten hits as "Boondocks", "Bring it on Home", "A Little More You" and "Little White Church". His songs have been featured in movies, including Almost Famous, Phenomenon and Bruce Almighty, as well as TV shows, such as "Grey's Anatomy," "True Blood," "Nashville" and "Secrets and Lies." His song, "When You Act," was written for and featured on an episode of the Netflix original series, "Julie's Greenroom," and was performed by Julie Andrews and Alec Baldwin. Wayne is also co-creator and co-composer/lyricist of the Broadway musical, Something Rotten!, nominated for 10 Tony awards and currently touring the country. He has just recently finished writing songs for the Warner Bros. animated feature, Smallfoot, scheduled for release this fall and will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame for 2018.

JOHN O'FARRELL (Book) is one of the UK's best-known comic authors and script writers. He received a Tony Award Nomination for co-writing Something Rotten! His best-selling novels have earned him three nominations for the Wodehouse Award for comic fiction and include The Best a Man Can Get, May Contain Nuts and The Man Who Forgot His Wife. Non-fiction includes An Utterly Impartial History of Britain, his political memoir Things Can Only Get Better, its recent sequel Things Can Only Get Worse and three collections of his satirical columns for the Guardian newspaper. One of a handful of British authors to have achieved best-seller status with both fiction and non-fiction, O'Farrell's books have been translated in to thirty languages and adapted for BBC Radio and television. Previously a staff writer and later panelist on the BBC's Have I Got News For You, he was a lead writer on ten series of ITV's Spitting Image. Winner, British Comedy Award. Currently writing the sequel to Chicken Run and adapting one of his novels for Sony International Pictures.

LORIN LATARRO (Choreography) is a director and one of the leading choreographers in the theatrical world today. On Broadway, she choreographed Waitress, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Waiting for Godot with Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. As director and choreographer, Lorin's credits include A Taste of Things to Come (Chicago, York Theatre Company, Bucks County Playhouse) and the upcoming production of #DateMe at the Westside Theatre. Additional choreography: Waitress (West End and National Tour), Superhero(Second Stage), Merrily We Roll Along (Roundabout), La Traviata (The Met), Chess (Kennedy Center), Twelfth Night (Delacorte), Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street (BAM), The Heart of Rock and Roll (Old Globe), Assassins, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Between The Lines (KC Rep), Queen of The Night (Drama Desk Award), Kiss Me, Kate(Barrington), The Best Is Yet To Come (59E59, Drama Desk Award). Lorin has performed in twelve Broadway shows and danced for Tharp, Momix, and Graham. She is a Bucks County Artistic Associate and Juilliard graduate. Upcoming choreography: Almost Famous (Old Globe), The Outsiders (Goodman).

ETHAN POPP (Musical Supervision) is a Grammy® Award nominated music producer and Tony® Award nominated orchestrator whose work has been seen and heard worldwide. As music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator for Motown The Musical, Ethan earned a 2013 Tony® Award nomination for Best Orchestrations and a 2014 Grammy® Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. He has also served as music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator for the 2008 Tony Award nominated Best Musical, Rock of Ages for which he also co-produced the highly acclaimed Original Broadway Cast Recording. Ethan served as the music supervisor for the Broadway world premiere and 2016 Tony Award nominated Best Musical, School of Rock, music supervisor for the Broadway premiere and 2015 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris. Ethan is the orchestrator of the hit West End musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which opens on Broadway in November 2019 and will soon be collaborating with Glen Ballard and Alan Sylvestri as orchestrator for the highly anticipated adaptation of Back To The Future. On film, his work can be heard as vocal coach for 2019 Oscar® Award winner Rami Malek in 20th Century Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody, while in 2016 his work as Music Director and Music Production Supervisor for the 20th Century Fox film, The Greatest Showman on Earth helped bring the 2019 Grammy® Award winning soundtrack to worldwide acclaim. On television, Ethan's has served as a music producer, arranger and orchestrator on NBC/Universal's "Smash" and as composer, music producer, arranger and orchestrator on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." www.ethanpopp.com

KEVIN McCOLLUM (Producer) has produced some of the most acclaimed and successful shows on Broadway over the past 25 years. His shows have received more than 100 Tony Award nominations and won the Tony Award for Best Musical for In the Heights, Avenue Q, and RENT, which was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Kevin is currently represented by the national tour and off-Broadway productions of the Olivier Award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong. Other notable productions include Hand to God, Something Rotten!, Motown: The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme, West Side Story (2009 revival), Ragtime (2009 revival), [title of show], Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and the off-Broadway hit De La Guarda. In addition to Mrs. Doubtfire, he is currently developing stage adaptations of The Devil Wears Prada, The Notebook, and several other well-loved titles. Kevin is also a producer on the upcoming West Side Story film directed by Steven Spielberg.

THE 5th AVENUE THEATRE (Producer) is one of America's leading musical theater companies, giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. The 5th has produced 20 new musicals to date. Nine of those have gone on to Broadway runs, garnering 14 Tony Awards including two for Best Musical (Hairspray and Memphis). From the page to the stage, The 5th brings passion and epic scale to every musical they create. As a nonprofit theater company and the region's largest performing arts employer, The 5th spreads the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across the Pacific Northwest. And The 5th's new musical development programs ensures that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences.





