Bernadette Peters Cancels UK Concert Dates

The legendary Bernadette Peters revealed an exciting list of concert dates not so long ago that included appearances in London, Edinburgh, and more. Unfortunately the UK tour dates have been cancelled.

A statement released by the promoter reads:

"We regret to announce that we are unable to present our planned UK Tour with multi award-winning actress Bernadette Peters, as a result of Speckulation Entertainment Ltd's unforeseen inability to fulfil our contractual obligation. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause. Online bookings will be refunded automatically. Patrons who booked via others methods should contact their point of purchase for a full refund."

Those still hoping to catch Peters in concert can check out her dates in the US and Canada on www.bernadettepeters.com for tickets.

Throughout her illustrious career, Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, on television, in concert, and in the recording industry. In 2003, she received her seventh Tony Award nomination for her electrifying portrayal of Momma Rose in Sam Mendes' record-breaking Broadway revival of Gypsy.



One of Broadway's brightest stars, Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her critically-acclaimed performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Song and Dance. She garnered Tony nominations for her memorable performance as Momma Rose in Sam Mendes' critically-acclaimed revival of Gypsy. Peters also received Tony nominations for her work in the 1992 musical The Goodbye Girl; Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park With George; the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel; and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her memorable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

