Wake Up With BWW 6/5: Theatre Fans' Choice Awards Winners, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, we announced the winners of the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards! Be More Chill, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more took home the top honors. Check out the winners list below!

Everything's coming up Tonys! We've got your guide to the Tony Award viewing parties, our annual Tony drinking game, and more, all below!

Read more on these and other stories below!

1) It's Time to Watch! A Guide to 2019 Tony Awards Viewing Parties!

The Tony Awards are almost here, it's time to start planning! Like many people watching, you might not be able to make it to Radio City on June 9, but that's not the only place to have some Tony fun. While you might not be in the room with Tony host James Corden, these are same places that'll happily host you and others dying to view the award show.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Last night, Donna Marie Asbury played her final performance in the Broadway hit CHICAGO after 20 years in the ensemble role of "June." Over the years she also covered the roles of "Velma Kelly" and "Matron "Mama" Morton". We've got a look at her final curtain call bidding the company farewell!. (more...)

3) Winners Announced For The 17th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - BE MORE CHILL, HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Take Home Top Honors!

BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce the winners for the 17th annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Be More Chill leads with a total of 10 wins, followed by Hadestown which took home 5 awards. To Kill A Mockingbird also takes home 5 awards. Check out the full list!. (more...)

4) First Look: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Are PATSY & LORETTA

by TV News Desk

Megan Hilty, one of the stars of Lifetime's Patsy & Loretta, took to Instagram to share the first look at her and Jessie Mueller in the film!. (more...)

5) Raise a Glass with BroadwayWorld's 2019 Tony Awards Drinking Game!

by BWW Special

What is a Tonys party without some celebratory toasting to the Great White Way? Well we think you should take it a step further this year with our Tony Awards Drinking Game! Play along with our rules below on the big night and we guarantee that you'll have WAY more fun than your friends who don't. Bottoms up!*. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

30 Days of Tony: Day 6- Alex Brightman And The Kids of SCHOOL OF ROCK Rock Tony Night!

In 2016, first time nominee Alex Brightman, nominated again this year for his work in Beetlejuice, invited us all to join the band with his face-melting, hard-shredding performance in School of Rock.

Check out Alex and his amazing pupils below rocking out at the 2016 ceremony!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brandon Uranowitz

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Brandon Uranowitz!

Set Your DVR...

James Corden will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Hannah Corneau, Ginna Claire Mason And More Fly Into WICKED On Broadway

Check out more photos here!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Last month, Wicked's latest green girl Hannah Corneau hit the stage and the skies in the musical, joining a cast that includes Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, and Jake Boyd as Fiyero!

See brand-new shots of the latest Ozians making magic on Broadway!

What watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives VIP Tour of HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION on ELLEN

On yesterday's episode of The Ellen Show, Ellen sent her resident kid presidential expert Macey Hensley to Chicago to see the new Hamilton: The Exhibition, and she had a very special guide as "Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda gave her a VIP tour.

Social Butterfly: HAMILTON Meets HADESTOWN In A Tony Tribute Mashup!

In celebration of this weekend's Tony Awards, the Broadway cast of Hamilton will be mashing up Hamilton hits with songs from this year's Best Musical nominees!

Check out their first video, a tribute to Hadestown, that combines Aaron Burr's anthem "Wait For It" with Orpehus' haunting ballad, "Wait For Me."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





