Winners Announced For The 17th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - BE MORE CHILL, HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Take Home Top Honors!
BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce the winners for the 17th annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, the awards present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.
A record number of fans participated in voting for this year's awards, doubling the number of votes from last year alone.
BE MORE CHILL leads with a total of 10 wins, followed by HADESTOWN which took home 5 awards. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD also takes home 5 awards. Check out the full list below!
2019 Theatre Fans Choice Award Winners
Best Book of a Musical
Joe Tracz - Be More Chill
Best Costume Design
Bobby Frederick Tilley II - Be More Chill
Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin - Hadestown
Best Direction of a Play
Bartlett Sher - To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
George Salazar - Be More Chill
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Andrew Rannells - The Boys in the Band
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Stephanie Hsu - Be More Chill
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger - To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Will Roland - Be More Chill
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Jeff Daniels - To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Eva Noblezada - Hadestown
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Kerry Washington - American Son
Best Lighting Design
Tyler Micoleau - Be More Chill
Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Dear Evan Hansen
Best Musical
Hadestown
Best Off-Broadway Musical
Clueless, The Musical
Best Off-Broadway Play
The Play that Goes Wrong
Best Orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Hadestown
Best Play
To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Revival of a Musical
Oklahoma!
Best Revival of a Play
The Boys in the Band
Best Scenic Design
Beowulf Boritt - Be More Chill
Best Score
Anais Mitchell - Hadestown
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Ryan Rumery - Be More Chill
Best Sound Design of a Play
Scott Lehrer - To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Special Engagement
Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas... Show - On Broadway
Best Touring Production
The Lightning Thief
Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble
Be More Chill
Best Choreography
Chase Brock - Be More Chill
