Winners Announced For The 17th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - BE MORE CHILL, HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Take Home Top Honors!

BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce the winners for the 17th annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, the awards present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

A record number of fans participated in voting for this year's awards, doubling the number of votes from last year alone.

BE MORE CHILL leads with a total of 10 wins, followed by HADESTOWN which took home 5 awards. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD also takes home 5 awards. Check out the full list below!

2019 Theatre Fans Choice Award Winners

Best Book of a Musical

Joe Tracz - Be More Chill

Best Costume Design

Bobby Frederick Tilley II - Be More Chill

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin - Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play

Bartlett Sher - To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

George Salazar - Be More Chill

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Andrew Rannells - The Boys in the Band

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Stephanie Hsu - Be More Chill

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger - To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Will Roland - Be More Chill

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Jeff Daniels - To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eva Noblezada - Hadestown

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Kerry Washington - American Son

Best Lighting Design

Tyler Micoleau - Be More Chill

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Musical

Hadestown

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Clueless, The Musical

Best Off-Broadway Play

The Play that Goes Wrong

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Hadestown

Best Play

To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Revival of a Musical

Oklahoma!

Best Revival of a Play

The Boys in the Band

Best Scenic Design

Beowulf Boritt - Be More Chill

Best Score

Anais Mitchell - Hadestown

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Ryan Rumery - Be More Chill

Best Sound Design of a Play

Scott Lehrer - To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Special Engagement

Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas... Show - On Broadway

Best Touring Production

The Lightning Thief

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble

Be More Chill

Best Choreography

Chase Brock - Be More Chill

This year's awards are brought to you by STAGE - a new streaming service for theatre fans (and the people who love them). From iconic live performances to exclusive, edgy originals - STAGE features unique collections of films, documentaries, TV, and more - with dedication to hidden gems and underserved audiences. Whether you're just getting to know the magic of theatre or you've already gone full-out theatre geek, STAGE is your digital home for shows about shows, people behind the scenes, and drama about the drama. Click here for more information.





