VIDEO: HAMILTON Meets HADESTOWN In A Tony Tribute Mashup!

In celebration of this weekend's Tony Awards, the Broadway cast of Hamilton will be mashing up Hamilton hits with songs from this year's Best Musical nominees!

Check out their first video, a tribute to Hadestown, that combines Aaron Burr's anthem "Wait For It" with Orpehus' haunting ballad, "Wait For Me".

Featuring Kurt Crowley, Ryan Vasquez, and Cherie Tay with arrangements and accompaniment by Kurt Crowley and sound by Justin Rathbun.





