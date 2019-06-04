2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: HAMILTON Meets HADESTOWN In A Tony Tribute Mashup!

Jun. 4, 2019  

In celebration of this weekend's Tony Awards, the Broadway cast of Hamilton will be mashing up Hamilton hits with songs from this year's Best Musical nominees!

Check out their first video, a tribute to Hadestown, that combines Aaron Burr's anthem "Wait For It" with Orpehus' haunting ballad, "Wait For Me".

Featuring Kurt Crowley, Ryan Vasquez, and Cherie Tay with arrangements and accompaniment by Kurt Crowley and sound by Justin Rathbun.

VIDEO: HAMILTON Meets HADESTOWN In A Tony Tribute Mashup!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Didn't Get Enough of FOSSE/VERDON? Check Out This Interview With Gwen Verdon Backstage at SWEET CHARITY in 1986!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HADESTOWN Perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down' on CBS This Morning
  • VIDEO: Future Regina George, Renee Rapp, Belts Out A MEAN GIRLS Anthem
  • VIDEO: Highlights From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of FOSSE/VERDON to Meet Nicole Fosse, Gwen and Bob's Real Life Daughter
  • VIDEO: Hear Beyonce as Nala in the New Trailer for THE LION KING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup