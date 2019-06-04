CHICAGO
Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Jun. 4, 2019  

Last night, Donna Marie Asbury played her final performance in the Broadway hit Chicago after 20 years in the ensemble role of "June." Over the years she also covered the roles of "Velma Kelly" and "Matron "Mama" Morton". We've got a look at her final curtain call bidding the company farewell, check it out below!

During the curtain call, each member of the cast handed a single long stem rose to Donna Marie as they took their individual bows. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler took the stage last to hand Donna Marie a rose and read letters from director Walter Bobbie and choreographer Ann Reinking who were not able to appear in person.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, THE PROM, and More Win 2019 Drama Desk Awards - Full List!
  • HADESTOWN Cast Album to Roll Out in Character-Themed Drops
  • Lesli Margherita, Bruce Vilanch, Philip Boykin And More Announced For Broadway At Music Circus Season
  • Breaking: Ashley Park-Led THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, EVITA, MACK & MABEL & More Set for NY City Center's 2019-20 Season
  • Alice Ripley To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At North Shore Music Theatre
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits IN THE HEIGHTS Film Casting Call

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup