Photo Flash: Donna Marie Asbury Ends Her 20 Year Tenure in CHICAGO

Last night, Donna Marie Asbury played her final performance in the Broadway hit Chicago after 20 years in the ensemble role of "June." Over the years she also covered the roles of "Velma Kelly" and "Matron "Mama" Morton". We've got a look at her final curtain call bidding the company farewell, check it out below!

During the curtain call, each member of the cast handed a single long stem rose to Donna Marie as they took their individual bows. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler took the stage last to hand Donna Marie a rose and read letters from director Walter Bobbie and choreographer Ann Reinking who were not able to appear in person.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You