Photo Flash: Hannah Corneau, Ginna Claire Mason And More Fly Into WICKED On Broadway

Jun. 4, 2019  

Last month, Wicked's latest green girl Hannah Corneau hit the stage and the skies in the musical, joining a cast that includes Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, and Jake Boyd as Fiyero!

See brand-new shots of the latest Ozians making magic on Broadway below!

Hannah Corneau is making her Broadway debut with this role. She recently starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Group production ofRenascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony (Ovation nomination), Les Mise?rables (Joseph Jefferson Award), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and A Little Night Music. She is also a member of RANGE a cappella.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Michael McCormick

Jake Boyd

Ginna Claire Mason

Hannah Corneau

