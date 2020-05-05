Wake Up With BWW 5/5: A STRANGE LOOP Wins the Pulitzer Prize For Drama, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage has announced additional prizes including a Telsey + Company Casting Session, Voice Lesson with Matt Farnsworth, and more!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's By Jeeves will stream this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On!

Robin Hood and iHeartMedia will join together for an NYC virtual telethon on Monday, May 11 at 7 PM ET. Stars set to appear include Barbra Streisand, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, Sutton Foster, Idina Menzel, and more!

It was announced yesterday by Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy that Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop has officially won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers

Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.. (more...)

2) THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!. (more...)

3) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a citywide virtual telethon on Monday, May 11 at 7 PM ET.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: WE WILL ROCK YOU Cast Members Perform Virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Brian May

by Stage Tube

For the first time ever the casts of over 10 years of We Will Rock You past and present, from productions all over the world, join together to sing one of the most sentimental Queen songs of the show. The performers were even joined by Queen guitarist Brian May!. (more...)

5) FALSETTOS Cast Will Reunite For BroadwayEvolved and BC/EFA

On Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET the cast of FALSETTOS Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz, and Betsy Wolfe will reunite for the first time since the 2017 film premiere.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Thomas's Hamlet, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Amy Hart will lead a Stagey Quiz for The Theatre Cafe. Check it out here!

- Jon Rua hosts a Cinco de Mayo Dance Party for Broadway Babysitters today at 3pm! Check it out here!

Awards: A STRANGE LOOP Wins the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

It was announced yesterday by Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy that Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop has officially won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This year's finalists included: Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning and David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Sondheim: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

What we're geeking out over: BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Announces Additional Prizes: Telsey + Company Casting Session, Voice Lesson With Matt Farnsworth & More

BroadwayWorld announced additional prizes for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Social Butterfly: Kristin Chenoweth Sings WICKED, HAIRSPRAY, MAMMA MIA! and More for Instagram

Kristin Chenoweth decided to find out which Broadway show she is and created an Instagram jukebox musical in the process! Check out Cheno working her way through snippets of Wicked, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King, Oklahoma! and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





