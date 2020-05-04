FALSETTOS Cast Will Reunite For BroadwayEvolved and BC/EFA

On Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET the cast of FALSETTOS Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz, and Betsy Wolfe will reunite for the first time since the 2017 film premiere. The private zoom conversation in support of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and BroadwayEvolved programming will feature the entire cast as they catch up, share memories from the acclaimed 2016 production, sing, and answer a few of your questions. Visit www.BroadwayEvolved.com/conversations to register.

The FALSETTOS reunion is the latest in the BroadwayEvolved In-Depth Conversation Zoom series to support artist chosen charities and BroadwayEvolved programming. Stars including Krystina Alabado, Christy Altomare, Jackie Burns, Amanda Jane Cooper, Nikki Renee Daniels, Andrew Barth Feldman, Drew Gehling, Erika Henningsen, Caitlin Houlahan, James Monroe Iglehart, Jeremy Jordan, Renee Rapp, Kate Rockwell, Ashley Spencer, and Jessica Vosk have all joined conversations since the launch in April.

BroadwayEvolved, co-founded by Betsy Wolfe, was established three years ago as a passionate attempt to connect aspiring performers and educators from all walks of life to the very artists who inspire them. At its core, BroadwayEvolved is a different kind of training program for students and high school teachers that focuses equally on human development as well as technical training. Wolfe firmly believes the success of the graduating students and educators is a direct reflection of the way in which the all star, incredible faculty arrive and approach teaching with BroadwayEvolved. As BroadwayEvolved prepares for the third summer they now have student and educator alumni from over 35 states and 13 countries, and are once again doubling scholarships for 2020, all in the hopes of shaping the next generation of industry change makers in an even more meaningful way. Head to www.BroadwayEvolved.com to learn about the 2020 Summer Intensive as well as see exclusive video of faculty Sara Bareilles and Darren Criss surprising students and educators! All 2020 details including faculty list, registration information, and more can be found on www.BroadwayEvolved.com.

Current and past BroadwayEvolved faculty include Adam Kantor, Alex Brightman, Alexandra Silber, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Ashley Park, Ben Crawford, Betsy Wolfe, Brandon Uranowitz, Christy Altomare, Corey Cott, Darrren Criss, Denee Benton, Elizabeth Stanley, Gavin Creel, Isaac Powell, James Monroe Iglehart, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jenn Colella, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Karen Olivo, Kelli O'Hara, Lauren Molina, Leslie Flesner, Leslie Kritzer, Lilli Cooper, Max Kumangai, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie, Nikki M. James, Rob McClure, Santino Fontana, Sara Bareilles, Sarah Meahl, Sherie Rene Scott, Stephanie J. Block, and Taylor Louderman.





