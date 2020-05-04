Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a citywide "virtual telethon" on Monday, May 11 at 7 PM ET to raise awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been dramatically impacted by COVID-19. The show will bring together New York City's biggest musicians, actors, chefs and more with one common goal: To raise funds for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts, deployed directly to the organizations on the frontlines that serve the city's most vulnerable during the current crisis and its aftermath. 100 percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more - helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.

The one-hour benefit special will be hosted by Tina Fey and simultaneously broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM and nationally on CNBC (complete list of stations below). Rise Up New York! is executively produced by Alex Coletti Productions and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, along with talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim.

Appearances include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, New York Giants SUPER BOWL champions Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms, along with real-life accounts of the work being done on the frontlines. Musical performances include Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting among others yet to be announced.

"New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet," said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. "This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another."

"Every New Yorker has been impacted by this pandemic, but if you had breakfast today with your family, you're already better off than two million of your neighbors who can't afford to eat at all," said Sykes. "It's not an easy time to ask for donations, but as little as $10 provides a meal for six hungry New Yorkers."

Last month, Robin Hood responded to the pandemic by assembling a "Relief Corps" of bighearted New Yorkers - from Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Couric to the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Giants - to raise funds through their personal networks and corporate donors. Robin Hood has a 32-year proven track record of responding first to deploy checks and provide emergency funds where help is needed most, particularly after 9/11 and Superstorm Sandy.

To learn more about Robin Hood's response to the pandemic and the organization, or to donate, please go to https://www.robinhood.org/.





