VIDEO: WE WILL ROCK YOU Cast Members Perform Virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Brian May

For the first time ever the casts of over 10 years of We Will Rock You past and present, from productions all over the world, join together to sing one of the most sentimental Queen songs of the show. The performers were even joined by Queen guitarist Brian May!

Watch them perform Bohemian Rhapsody in the video below!

Sabrina Aloueche (Scaramouche- London) who conceived the idea and Alex Bourne (Khashoggi- London) began work on what started off as a small project, with Alex mixing the whole track and creating the video montage and Sabrina enlisting the cast and working on storyboarding.. it grew to over 50 cast and creatives and musicians.

Together, and with the help of a few friends, a 3 week project has resulted in a beautiful statement that music, whether live or recorded or in isolation, really does bring a community together!

Because of this they'd like to shine a light and raise some awareness for a wonderful charity whose incredible work has helped many individual actors in this industry especially during these tough and uncertain times: Acting For Others.





