BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Announces Additional Prizes: Telsey + Company Casting Session, Voice Lesson With Matt Farnsworth & More

BroadwayWorld announced today additional prizes for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

The first place winners for College and High School will receive Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing as well as the opportunity to release and record a single on the Broadway Records label!

Newly announced prizes for the first place winners include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.

Entries for college students aged 18 to 22 (including recent graduates) are currently open and can be submitted at broadwayworld.com/nextonstage. Entries for high school students aged 14-17 are also now open. High schoolers can complete the form here. Submissions are open through midnight on May 8th.

Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway's production of Rent. Since then, Matt taught hundreds of Broadway actors, film stars and recording artists which include Sara Bareilles, Carly Rae Jepsen and American Idol finalists Constantine Maroulis and Pia Toscano. His students have been nominated and won Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards and can be seen performing in Film and Television, on Broadway, National Tours and in Regional houses around the country, in shows like Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Ain't too Proud, West Side Story revival, The Book of Mormom, Frozen, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Come from Away Oklahoma, Waitress, Ms. Doubtfire, Jersey Boys to name a few.

Matt has most recently been working on several Netflix films including the upcoming Jingle Jangle (Christmas 2020), the Prom movie (directed by Ryan Murphy), as well as the new Aretha Franklin movie Respect. Last year Matt served as the vocal coach for several actors in Amazon's Transparent Musical Finale as well as the hit TV shows Orange is the New Black and The Other Two.

Matt's success as a teacher is not only attributed to his studies, but also from his experience as an actor and accomplished pianist. Before Matt decided to pursue teaching full time, he performed on Broadway and regionally in The Who's Tommy, Cats, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sunset Boulevard and Curtains. He has performed in top regional productions opposite Idina Menzel, Alice Ripley and many other amazing talents. Matt recently has also been contracted by major Fitness companies such as Peloton and Hydrow to work with their most prized instructors maintaining the vocal health and quality of their voices.

Matt believes that every great teacher should continue their own studies and he does so by studying regularly himself with incredible mentor Bill Schuman as well as others including Donata D'Annunzio LombardiBis, Craig Carnelia, Joan Rosenfels and Bob Krackower. Matt is also immersing himself in the language of the body currently as he is preparing to get his Baptiste Yoga certification.

Matt's knowledge and experience of "the business", relationships with casting directors and directors, unparalleled piano skills, understanding of the human voice and body, along with his own experience of being a Broadway actor in NYC for 25 years, make him one of New York's most sought after voice teachers today."

Learn more at www.mattfarnsworthvoice.com

Rachel Hoffman CSA, has worked in casting since 1999 and is currently a Casting Director at Telsey + Company. Current and upcoming Broadway and Touring Productions include Beetlejuice, Diana, Frozen, Come From Away (for which she won an Artios Award), and MJ.

Past Broadway/Touring productions: Escape to Margaritaville, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, An American In Paris, The Sound of Music, Memphis, Bring It On, Hands On A Hardbody (Artios Award), First Date, Rock of Ages, Spider-Man, How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Regional/Off-Broadway productions include: The Bedwetter (Atlantic Theater Company), Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (The New Group), Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre), Love In Hate Nation (Two River Theatre), Found (Atlantic Theater Company), Brigadoon, The Music Man, and The Jungle Book (Goodman Theatre), Guys & Dolls and Candide (Carnegie Hall), and The Great American Mousical (directed by Julie Andrews at the Goodspeed Opera House), Bat Boy: the Musical (Off-Broadway production), Altar Boyz, and Godspell (2000 Off-Broadway Revival).

Regionally, she casts projects for Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York Stage & Film, La Jolla Playhouse, The Goodman Theatre, St. Louis Muny, and the Paper Mill Playhouse.

She previously served on the board of the Casting Society of America, and is currently a faculty member at Ball State University, at the University of Michigan's summer musical theatre program MPulse, and the Broadway Dreams Foundation. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.

