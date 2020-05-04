VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings WICKED, HAIRSPRAY, MAMMA MIA! and More for Instagram
Tonight Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth decided to find out which Broadway show she is and created an Instagram jukebox musical in the process!
Check out Cheno below working her way through snippets of Wicked, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King, Oklahoma! and more.
Played with this filter for over an hour until I got @wicked_musical... My Broadway-loving heart is HAPPY ??
A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on May 4, 2020 at 6:44pm PDT
Kristin Chenoweth completed a For the Girls Broadway residency in 2019, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.
