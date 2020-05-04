VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.

The video features clips of all of the cast members in their respective homes, set to the song No Day But Today. It was posted on Facebook by Rodney Hicks.

"To all the frontline heroes. From our Global RENT family to you and yours," Hicks wrote in the video's caption. "We did a thing. With a Thousand Sweet Kisses..."

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You