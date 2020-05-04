BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Sondheim: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss the 1992 concert, Sondheim: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall. This legendary night featured performances by Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Glenn Close, Madeline Kahn, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Dorothy Loudon, Billy Stritch, Jerry Hadley, Eugene Perry, Herbert Perry, Harolyn Blackwell, Daisy Eagan, Patrick Cassidy, Victor Garber, Bill Irwin, and Karen Ziemba. It was directed by Scott Ellis, with music direction by Paul Gemigniani.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.





