Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES on May 9
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!
It will be available to watch on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel and audiences will have 48 hours to watch the production.
By Jeeves features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and lyrics and book by Alan Ayckbourn. It is based on the series of novels and short stories by P. G. Wodehouse that centre around the character of Bertie Wooster and his loyal valet, Jeeves.
The show premiered on April 22, 1975 at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, and ran for only a month. After rewrites, the show was produced in 1996 in both London and America, and premiered on Broadway in 2001.
Watch a clip from the show below!
