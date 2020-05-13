Wake Up With BWW 5/13: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday was a big day for Broadway news!

First, Nick Cordero is awake! The actor has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital for weeks because of complications from coronavirus. Yesterday, his wife Amanda Kloots shared that he is finally awake!

The Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3! The film stars the original cast of the musical, and was filmed live in 2016.

The SMASH cast is also reuniting for a special reunion! The one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), features a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series. This special event will stream Wednesday, May 20.

In sad news, the Broadway shutdown has officially been extended until September 6.

1) BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!. (more...)

2) BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion

The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series 'Smash.' This special event will stream Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To September

With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information regarding performance cancellations and ticketing protocol. While a date to resume performances is yet to be determined, Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for performances through September 6, 2020.. (more...)

4) Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts of Broadway productions from Lincoln Center Theater and the New York Philharmonic, beginning this June.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Nick Masson hosts a Broadway Dance Party, Tom Deckman hosts Broadway Song/Story Time, and Ali Stroker hosts Broadway Snack & Chat, all on Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!https://www.broadwaybabysitters.com/playhouse/

- Leave a Light On continue today with Nicole Raquel Dennis and Lizzie Bea live! Learn more here!

- The BAM Virtual Gala will be held tonight at 8pm EDT. The gala will honor actor and director Cate Blanchett, author Zadie Smith, and philanthropist and producer Jeanne Donovan Fisher. Learn more here!

Update: Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Yesterday, news of his recovery was the best yet...

His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports that Nick is officially awake. "He is awake! It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening and closing his eyes takes all of his energy."

BWW Exclusive: Learn All About an Old Musical with Spencer Glass on IT'S THE DAY OF THE SHOW Y'ALL!

Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out!

What we're watching: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Sing 'Suddenly Seymour'!

On Sunday, George Salazar welcomed 'Pose' star MJ Rodriguez to "Sundays on the Couch with George." The "Delayed Duets" segment of the show has become a fan favorite of viewers at home and last week's musical performance featured Salazar and MJ reprising their stellar, and yes, somewhat delayed, performance of 'Suddenly Seymour' for the virtual audience.

