Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
It was announced today that the Broadway shutdown will now continue through September 6th, with refunds for those performances now being issued at your point of purchase.
Refunds were previously being issued for performances through June 7th.
"Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together."
Those holding tickets for performances through Labor Day will receive an e-mail from their point of purchase with information regarding exchanges or refunds.
