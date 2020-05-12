Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Today, news of his recovery is the best yet...
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports that Nick is officially awake. "He is awake! It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening and closing his eyes takes all of his energy."
Cordero initially went to the ER on March 30 and was intubated on a ventilator on April 1.
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $500,000. If you can donate, please do so here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
