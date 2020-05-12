VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Sing 'Suddenly Seymour' on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE
On Sunday, George Salazar welcomed 'Pose' star MJ Rodriguez to "Sundays on the Couch with George"
Mj is best known for her work as Blanca on FX's "Pose" and was last seen opposite Salazar in The Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors last fall. Their rendition of "Suddenly Seymour" garnered national attention last year when they performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
The "Delayed Duets" segment of the show has become a fan favorite of viewers at home and last week's musical performance featured Salazar and MJ reprising their stellar, and yes, somewhat delayed, performance of 'Suddenly Seymour' for the virtual audience.
See the 'delayed duet' here:
Relive a chaotic and VERY #delayedduet performance of "Suddenly Seymour" with @MjRodriguez7 & I from this past weekend's #sundaysonthecouch here: https://t.co/SfO9kpzmgd- George Salazar (@georgesalazar) May 12, 2020
For this episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George," MJ Rodriguez has decided to raising money for The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org). The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. They offer a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs that are more important now than ever as many at-risk LGBTQ young people are quarantining in unsafe environments. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep5.
