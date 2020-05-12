Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts of Broadway productions from Lincoln Center Theater and the New York Philharmonic, beginning this June. These archival broadcasts will be made available every Friday, beginning June 5, to June 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT, on Lincoln Center's online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center's Youtube and Facebook page.

Broadway Fridays include:

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel with the New York Philharmonic

Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. EDT

Lincoln Center Theater's production of

The Nance

Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT

Lincoln Center Theater's production of

Act One

Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT

Additional Broadway offerings to be announced.

Lincoln Center at Home is dedicated to maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings also include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, and #ConcertsForKids, as well an array of archival and livestream performances available for free and on demand on #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center's Youtube and Facebook page. Visit LincolnCenter.org to watch and view a weekly schedule.

Lincoln Center will also make available some rarely-seen dance gems from its media archives, for free on Lincoln Center at Home, during the upcoming Dance Week. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lincoln Center at Home - Broadway Fridays

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel with the New York Philharmonic

Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT

The New York Philharmonic presents a stunning staged production of this iconic American work, featuring a star-studded cast including Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, John Cullum and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck.

WATCH HERE.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of The Nance

Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT

Tony-Award winner Nathan Lane stars in Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy as Chauncey Miles, who faces a changing world and his own self-loathing. The play paints the portrait of a homosexual man, living and working in the secretive and dangerous gay world of 1930s New York, whose outrageous antics on the burlesque stage stand in marked contrast to his offstage life. With a touching love story at its core, Lincoln Center Theater's Tony Award-winning production is also a fond and funny tribute to the golden age of burlesque. In addition to Lane, the cast boasts Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jenni Barber, Andrea Burns, and Jonny Orsini.

WATCH HERE.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Act One

Friday, June 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT

Few have captured the magic of the theater better than Moss Hart, a kid from the Bronx who went on to become a lion of Broadway. Tony-Award winning writer and director James Lapine adapts Hart's memoir for the stage, and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in the process, in this gorgeous Lincoln Center Theater production, creating a world as vivid and transformative as the stage itself. The celebrated cast includes Tony Award winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin and Santino Fontana.

WATCH HERE.





