Wake Up With BWW 4/30: New York Drama Critics Circle Awards, and More!

The New York Drama Critics Circle Awards were held in a special ceremony on Stars in the House. Watch the full stream below!

ABC has announced a second edition of the hit special 'The Disney Family Singalong'! The new special is set for Sunday, May 10 at 7pm EDT.

As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.

1) ABC Announces THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II

by TV News Desk

ABC has announced a second edition of the hit special 'The Disney Family Singalong,' set for Sunday, May 10 at 7pm EDT! . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS

Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Casts of TITANIC Perform 'We'll Meet Tomorrow'

by Stage Tube

Across 6 productions, from Southwark Playhouse in 2013 through to last year's tour of China, TITANIC THE MUSICAL has featured 70 actors.. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda to Teach AP Master Class as Guest Lecturer for College Board Series

As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of Ryan Murphy's HOLLYWOOD?

by TV News Desk

This Friday, May 1, Netflix will debut their new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Nico Muhly's Marnie, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Dionne Figgins hosts a Broadway Dance Party and Mike Messer hosts Rockin' Sing-a-Long Time, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Leave a Light On continues today with Bronte Barbe and Sam Tutty. Check it out here!

- Learn THRILLER LIVE! choreography with Ike Fallon. Watch at 12pm via Facebook Live here!

- Learn ALADDIN choreography with Nathan Lucrezio. Watch at 6pm via Facebook Live here!

- The cast of Sing Street hold a benefit concert benefiting The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Tune in at 6:30 via Facebook Live here!

Awards: Watch the New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards on STARS IN THE HOUSE

A special edition of the New York Drama Critics Circle Awards were presented on Stars in the House last night. Appearances included Will Arbery, David Byrne, Adam Feldman, Jeremy O. Harris, Michael R. Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Mulaney, Deirdre O'Connell, Heidi Schreck and Michael Shannon.

BWW Exclusive: JAGGED LITTLE PILL'S Jane Bruce Sings A Carole King Tune!

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got Jagged Little Pill's Jane Bruce singing 'I Feel the Earth Move' by Carole King!

What we're geeking out over: LEGALLY BLONDE Delta Nu's Reunite for 'Omigod You Guys' Parody!

Check out this epic reunion of Legally Blonde The Musical original cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Annaleigh Ashford, Leslie Kritzer & Asmeret Ghebremichael as they parody "OMIGOD U GUYS!" to teach you how to properly sanitize and wash your hands during the COVID-19 Pandemic!

What we're watching: Check Out the New Olaf Digital Short 'Doggies' Featuring Josh Gad

While at home, Josh Gad has blessed all Frozen fans by voicing new Disney digital shorts featuring Olaf!

These are such gems!! • Doggies" #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by me in Uggs. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/5KpIBxm0Gv - Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 29, 2020

