ABC Announces THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II

ABC has announced a second edition of the hit special "The Disney Family Singalong," set for Sunday, May 10 at 7pm EDT!

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will see Ryan Seacrest return as the host and it will feature all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect hamorny with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies. Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

The first singalong featured performances from Ariana Grande, Darren Criss Lovato, Josh Groban, and more stars! Watch performances from the show below!

The nationwide singalong will air on Mother's Day as part of ABC's Sunday Night programming block, followed by an all-new remote episode of "American Idol" airing at 8:00 p.m. EDT. "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will then be available to stream on Disney+ in the days that follow (date to be confirmed soon).

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. "'The Disney Family Singalong' was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support."

Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.

Ariana Grande Performs 'I Won't Say I'm In Love'

Josh Groban Performs 'You've Got A Friend In Me'

Darren Criss Performs 'I Wanna Be Like You'





