VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.
Mcphee shared that they posted it as a tribute to those who are working through the health crisis.
Check out the video below!
If you are someone who has not missed a day of work, putting yourself or your family at risk, we dedicate this to you. You matter.- Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) April 29, 2020
? @JeremyMJordan pic.twitter.com/oTwvjVE6B6
