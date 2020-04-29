Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Check Out the New Olaf Digital Short 'Doggies' Featuring Josh Gad
While at home, Josh Gad has blessed all Frozen fans by voicing new Disney digital shorts featuring Olaf!
Take a look at the newest one below, entitled 'Doggies'!
These are such gems!! • Doggies" #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by me in Uggs. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/5KpIBxm0Gv- Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 29, 2020
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019 and became the highest grossing animated movie of all-time at $1.27B.
