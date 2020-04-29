VIDEO: Casts of TITANIC Perform 'We'll Meet Tomorrow'

Shutdown Streaming
Across 6 productions, from Southwark Playhouse in 2013 through to last year's tour of China, TITANIC THE MUSICAL has featured 70 actors.

Many of them have now come together - all isolated because of the Coronavirus pandemic - to record 'We'll Meet Tomorrow', one of the most moving numbers from the hit show.

They are inviting viewers to make a donation to Acting For Others at
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/actingforothers

Titanic the Musical features Music & Lyrics by Maury Yeston, Book by Peter Stone. The show is directed by Thom Southerland, with Musical Staging by Cressida Carré, Set & Costume Designer David Woodhead, Lighting Designer Howard Hudson, Sound Designer Andrew Johnson, Musical Directors Mark Aspinall, Jo Cichonska, and Leigh Thompson, and Casting Director Danielle Tarento.

