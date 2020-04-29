Lin-Manuel Miranda to Teach AP Master Class as Guest Lecturer for College Board Series
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.
About AP Master Class: Luminaries from different industries and disciplines will join AP teachers to lead these courses. Students will be able to watch the lessons live and on demand by visiting the College Board YouTube Page.
College Board launched teacher-led AP online classes and review sessions to help students continuing learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They've collaborated with 65 AP teachers from across the country to offer students access to all-day learning. Since launching, they've shared more than 730 AP classes and review sessions, organized into 38 playlists (one for each of the AP courses). These online AP classes have been viewed more than 11 million times, and about 30,000 viewers tune into the live sessions each day.
Watch HERE!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
