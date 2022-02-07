Wake Up With BWW 2/7: BroadwayWorld Launches the Broadway Glossary, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Disney Princess - The Concert

Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2022- Where to Watch THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL & More New Releases!

by Michael Major

Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new additions to Seth Rudetsky's concert series, Flying Over Sunset, the SIX alternates' concert at 54 Below, Sweet Magnolias season two and the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!. (more...)

VIDEO: Catching Up with the Leading Ladies of DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT

by Candace Cordelia

Disney princesses are heading into the unknown... or rather, all over the country this winter as Disney Princess- The Concert launches its 83-city US tour.. (more...)

Brush Up on Your Theatre Terminology with BroadwayWorld's Broadway Glossary

by Team BWW

Are you a theatre student writing a term paper? A newbie looking to build up your theatrical knowledge? An old pro seeking to expand your vocabulary? Whether you're just beginning or supplementing your studies, sometimes we all need to brush up on our skills. Enter: BroadwayWorld's Broadway Glossary.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Australian Cast of 9 TO 5 Perform the Title Song

by Marissa Tomeo

It was announced today that Global Superstar Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will play at the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, from 10 July this year. Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun. The waitlist is now open. Be first in line to buy tickets ahead of the general public on 11 February. . (more...)

GROUCHO Starring Frank Ferrante to Open on March 4th at the Sierra Madre Playhouse

by Marissa Tomeo

Award-winning actor/director/playwright and longtime Sierra Madrean, Frank Ferrante, recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in this fast-paced 90 minutes of hilarity. The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, anecdotes and songs including 'Hooray For Captain Spalding,' and 'Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.' The audience literally becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in grand Groucho style.. (more...)

New HOLA Spotlight to Feature Loren Escandon on Instagram LIVE

by Marissa Tomeo

Tonight, HOLA starts a new cycle of their HOLA Spotlight, in which the organization will be talking with artists and personalities who, in one way or another, actively participate to represent their community. They invite all to join them as they celebrate actor and filmmaker Loren Escandon, who will share about how, through her characters and productions, she has been able to represent Afro-Latin women and exploit their realities as a result of her context, socioeconomic status, and cultural background. . (more...)

SILENT SKY By Lauren Gunderson is Set to Run at Theatre 40

by Marissa Tomeo

Silent Sky, a play by Lauren Gunderson, will run at Theatre 40 from March 17th through April 17th, 2022. The show will play Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. The production is directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky and produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford. Silent Sky is the story of a real woman whose life and discoveries were significant in their impact on Man's (and Woman's) next steps into the universe at large. . (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

February 10 - The Music Man opens

New Releases

Music

2/11 - Witness Uganda: An American Musical

2/11 - Love in Hate Nation

Learn more at /upcoming.cfm

Books

2/8 - Sondheim in Our Time and His

Learn more at /books/.

