VIDEO: Catching Up with the Leading Ladies of DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT

Disney princesses are heading into the unknown... or rather, all over the country this winter as Disney Princess- The Concert launches its 83-city US tour.

Concertgoers, who are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, will have the opportunity to hear the song live in addition to more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

The cast members of the spring leg, Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, 'Meg' in Disney's animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway's 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese Van Der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home, Broadway's final 'Belle' in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway's 'Nala' in The Lion King, Hamilton), recently chatted with BroadwayWorld's very own Candace Cordelia about the tour. Watch below as they catch us up right before they hit the road.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson