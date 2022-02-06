New HOLA Spotlight to Feature Loren Escandon on Instagram LIVE

Tonight, HOLA starts a new cycle of their HOLA Spotlight, in which the organization will be talking with artists and personalities who, in one way or another, actively participate to represent their community. They invite all to join them as they celebrate actor and filmmaker Loren Escandon, who will share about how, through her characters and productions, she has been able to represent Afro-Latin women and exploit their realities as a result of her context, socioeconomic status, and cultural background.

Join the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors on Sunday, February 6th at 7pm EST on Instagram LIVE. The event will be hosted by actress and entertainer Inma Heredia (@inmaheredia6).

According to their website's mission page, "The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) strives for the accurate, informed and non-stereotyped portrayal of the full spectrum of Hispanic and Latinx culture and heritage in all entertainment and media industries. HOLA believes that to accomplish this mission, it is vital to create a pipeline for emerging artists to connect with their established counterparts in media and entertainment."



For more information about HOLA, click here.

