VIDEO: Watch the Australian Cast of 9 TO 5 Perform the Title Song

It was announced today that Global Superstar Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will play at the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, from 10 July this year. Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun. The waitlist is now open. Be first in line to buy tickets ahead of the general public on 11 February.



Rehearsals have begun and the countdown is on to the much anticipated Australian premiere of this hilarious musical at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney on 16 February, followed by a limited season at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane from 22 May.

SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS

Venue Capitol Theatre

Season From 16 February 2022

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278

BRISBANE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Lyric Theatre, QPAC

Season From 22 May 2022

Performance Times Wed 6:30pm, Thurs-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 136 246

Groups 8+ call (07) 3840 7466

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne

Season From 10 July 2022

Performance Times Wed -Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 1300 182 183

Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278

Pre-sales from 7 February, on sale 11 February

Watch the cast of the Australian Tour Perform "9 to 5" from the hit musical 9 TO 5 below!