VIDEO: Watch the Australian Cast of 9 TO 5 Perform the Title Song
The tour has just added Melbourne performance dates to the tour.
It was announced today that Global Superstar Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will play at the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, from 10 July this year. Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun. The waitlist is now open. Be first in line to buy tickets ahead of the general public on 11 February.
Rehearsals have begun and the countdown is on to the much anticipated Australian premiere of this hilarious musical at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney on 16 February, followed by a limited season at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane from 22 May.
SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS
Venue Capitol Theatre
Season From 16 February 2022
Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)
Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100
Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278
BRISBANE SEASON DETAILS
Venue Lyric Theatre, QPAC
Season From 22 May 2022
Performance Times Wed 6:30pm, Thurs-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)
Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 136 246
Groups 8+ call (07) 3840 7466
MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS
Venue State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne
Season From 10 July 2022
Performance Times Wed -Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)
Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 1300 182 183
Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278
Pre-sales from 7 February, on sale 11 February
Watch the cast of the Australian Tour Perform "9 to 5" from the hit musical 9 TO 5 below!