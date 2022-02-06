Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2022- Where to Watch THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL & More New Releases!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Streaming Guide

This February, Broadway fans will be treated with several new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new additions to Seth Rudetsky's concert series and the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this February!

Movies & TV

Rabbit Hole (February 1, HBO Max)

Nicole Kidman stars in John Cameron Mitchell's film adaption of David Lindsay-Abaire's acclaimed play, also featuring Dianne Wiest, Tammy Blanchard, and Miles Teller.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (February 1, HBO Max)

Tim Burton's 2007 film adaption of Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter comes to HBO Max.

West Side Story (February 1, HBO)

Jerome Robbins' original film adaption of the iconic musical featuring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, Richard Beymer, George Chakiris, and more.

Patsy & Loretta (February 1, Netflix)

Based on the untold true story of country singers Patsy Cline (Megan Hilty, Smash, The Good Wife) and Loretta Lynn (Jessie Mueller, Broadway's Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) comes an incredible, and 'Crazy', story about their beloved friendship.

The Many Saints of Newark (February 1, HBO)

The much-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase's award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos," featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Lesli Margherita, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, and more returns to HBO Max.

Almost Famous (February 1, Hulu)

The film that inspired the upcoming Broadway musical starring Billy Crudup, Zooey Deschanel, Kate Hudson, and more comes to Hulu.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (February 4, Netflix)

The Netflix original series starring Tony-winner Heather Headley, Chris Medlin, Brooke Elliot, and more returns for its highly-anticipated second season.

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (February 9, Disney+)

Disney's new animated children's series stars Broadway favorites Eden Espinosa, Ana Gasteyer, Ali Stroker, Melissa van der Schyff, James Monroe Iglehart , Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Fitzgerald, and George Salazar.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (February 19, Amazon Prime)

Amy Sherman-Palladino's hit comedy series returns for its fourth season, featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, Alex Borstein, Jane Lynch, Gideon Glick, and more.

Music

Witness Uganda: An American Musical (February 11)

The studio album of the score by Griffin Matthews and Matt Gould, performed by Griffin Matthews, Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi, Nicolette Robinson, Emma Hunton, Kristolyn Lloyd, and more.

Love in Hate Nation (February 11)

Love in Hate Nation features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis. The new studio recording is based on the show's world premiere production at the Two River Theater in 2019.

Flying Over Sunset (February 18)

The Original Broadway Cast Recording recording of the score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie features Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware.

Spencer Day: Broadway by Day (February 25)

Featuring Jane Monheit and Dave Koz, the album includes Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Bali Ha'i" (South Pacific), Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You" (Evita), and Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin's "Maybe" (Annie).

Concerts

Eden Espinosa & Seth Rudetsky (February 6)

Former Wicked, Brooklyn the Musical, and Rent star Eden Espinosa joins Seth Rudetsky for the latest installment in his at-home concert series.

10 Years of Black Excellence On Stage! Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th Anniversary (February 6)

Audiences will hear showstoppers and heartbreakers from critically acclaimed shows like After Midnight, Shuffle Along, Holler If Ya Hear Me, A Strange Loop, The Color Purple and so much more.

Carole J. Bufford: No Rhyme or Reason (February 8)

Bufford's new concert will feature music made famous by Barbra Streisand, Wilson Pickett, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Julie Andrews, Bessie Smith, Reba McEntire, Frank Sinatra, & Tina Turner.

The Skivvies Present: Little Shop of Rocky Horrors (February 9)

Back by popular demand, Lee Wilkof, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Diana Huey, and Travis Kent join the Skivvies for a night of music inspired by Little Shop of Horrors.

Jessica Darrow: Surface Pleasure (February 12)

Disney's Encanto star Jessica Darrow makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut featuring Disney favorites, Broadway classics, and Jazz twists.

Patti Murin & Seth Rudetsky (February 13)

Recent Frozen star Patti Murin joins Seth Rudetsky for a new at-home streaming concert.

A Broadway Valentine's Day (February 14)

Stephanie Torns, Laurel Harris, Emerson Steele, Amy Spanger, and more Broadway couples perform in an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs.

Make Them Hear You: An Ode to Black Musicals (February 16)

Khalifa White, Kyrie Courter, Salome Smith, Aaron Patterson, Nigel Richards, Oscar Whitney Jr., Austin Rivers perform with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Black Theatre Coalition.

Caitlin Kinnunen & Seth Rudetsky (February 21)

Kinnunen has appeared on Broadway in The Prom, originating the role of Emma Nolan and earning a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical.

The Four Alt Wives of King Henry VIII (February 23)

For one-night-only, the four alternate queens of Broadway's hit musical SIX, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, perform music of legendary pop and R&B queens from throughout historemix.

Rob McClure & Seth Rudetsky (February 24)

Current star of Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire joins Seth Rudetsky for his final at-home concert of the month.

George Salazar & Joe Iconis: Two-Player Game 2.0: Upgraded Edition (February 26)

After being the first show back post-shutdown, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below with an expanded, reloaded, upgraded, reinvented version of their acclaimed cabaret act Two-Player Game.

Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II (February 27)

Broadway's married couple, Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II, make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in, Popular in High School: Songs We Grew Up On.