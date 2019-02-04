Wake Up With BWW 2/4: Joey McIntyre Joins WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and Happy Monday! Begin your week the only way Broadway fans know how - by catching up on the latest news!

Today, Joey McIntyre joins the company of Waitress. He will play a limited engagement through April 7. He takes over the role of Dr. Pomatter from Gavin Creel, who played his final performance yesterday, alongside Sara Bareilles as Jenna. Taking over for Sara, also beginning today, is Stephanie Torns.

We learned that, after the rumor mill circulated for months, Be Prepared will be in The Lion King live action remake! Scar's iconic number lives on!

Read all of this and more below!

1) 'Be Prepared' Will Be Featured in THE LION KING Live Action Film

by Stephanie Wild

Details are emerging about the upcoming Lion King live-action film remake. Now, Skyler Shuler of The DisInsider is reporting that Scar's big number, Be Prepared, will be featured in the film.. (more...)

2) Broadway at the Cabaret: A Star Is Born: The Concert, Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert & More!

by Marika O'Hara

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include: Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert featuring Christy Altomare and Matt Doyle, A Star is Born: The Concert, Charles Busch and more!. (more...)

3) Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Play Final Performance in WAITRESS February 3

by Stephanie Wild

On January 8, Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, returned to her Broadway baby, Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter. Their limited engagement ended February 3, 2019.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Natalie McQueen Talks 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

by Marianka Swain

Natalie McQueen's past work includes Kinky Boots, Wicked, Les Miserables and Murder Ballad. She's now starring as Doralee - Dolly Parton's role in the film version - in 9 to 5 the Musical, currently playing at the Savoy Theatre.. (more...)

5) BWW TV Exclusive: Song and Dance Man Tony Yazbeck Kicks Off American Songbook Series- Watch Highlights!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Lincoln Center's American Songbook series just kicked off on Wednesday, January 30 with a thrilling performance of classic Broadway song and dance numbers by Tony Yazbeck. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Joey McIntyre begins performances in WAITRESS tonight!

Joey McIntyre will don the white coat of Dr. Pomatter beginning today, Monday February 4 at 7 PM; he will be in the show through April 7.

McIntyre takes over the role from Gavin Creel, who played his final performance, alongside Sara Bareilles as Jenna, yesterday. Stephanie Torns takes over the role of Jenna today.

Theatre Communications Group 2019 Gala takes place tonight, featuring Eva Noblezada, Beth Malone, Patrick Page, and Ali Stroker!

TCG's 2019 Gala will honor Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner; Broadway press agent, and President of DKC/O&M, Rick Miramontez; and arts philanthropist, and Chairman Emerita of Ingram Industries, Inc., Martha R. Ingram. The Gala will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at New York's famed Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

BWW Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Brooks Ashmanskas Meets His Biggest Fan!

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Watch as he is joined by the always hysterical Brooks Ashmanskas, as they chat about the other Broadway role he's taking on this season, his iconic performance in Songs for a New World, and so much more. Plus, be sure to check back next Thursday as the insanity continues with Beth Leavel!

What we're geeking out over: Anthony Rapp and the Cast of Star Trek Parody RENT

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery recently filmed a parody of Seasons of Love from Rent. The video is led by original Rent cast member Anthony Rapp, who can also be seen in the Star Trek series.

What we're watching: Watch Todrick Hall's Epic LION KING and Beyonce Mashup

Todrick Hall has released an epic mashup of Beyonce and The Lion King. The description of the video reads, "Live from Mufasa Square Garden, the classic songs from the Disney original Lion King, as performed by Queen B."

The video's choreography and music were arranged by Todrick Hall, the music was produced by WiiDope & Jeeve, and it was filmed and edited by Shawn Adeli.

Social Butterfly: ALADDIN Film Producer Discusses Jasmine's New 'Anthem'

Producer Dan Lin talks Jasmine's new song in the upcoming #Aladdin live action film pic.twitter.com/0rdhXMFNBF - Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2019

Producer of the upcoming live action Aladdin film, Dan Lin, recently discussed the film with Variety. When asked about the new songs, he mentioned that one will be like an "anthem" for Jasmine. He also discussed the spin that Will Smith puts on the role of the genie.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

