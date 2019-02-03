WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Play Final Performance in WAITRESS Today

Feb. 3, 2019  

Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Play Final Performance in WAITRESS Today

On January 8, Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, returned to her Broadway baby, Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter. Their limited engagement ends today February 3, 2019.

Stephanie Torns is set to take over the role of Jenna beginning Monday, February 4, alongside Joey McIntyre, of New Kids On The Block fame, as Dr. Pomatter.

The show currently also stars Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Benny Elledge as Cal, and Larry Marshall as Joe.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Play Final Performance in WAITRESS Tonight
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/1: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Lead CAMELOT Benefit, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 1/31: Tony Yazbeck in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 1/30: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Begins Performances, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 1/29: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Come to Broadway, and More!
  • Lea Salonga Reschedules UK Tour Due to Injury, North American Dates Added

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE