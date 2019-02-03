Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Play Final Performance in WAITRESS Today

On January 8, Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, returned to her Broadway baby, Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter. Their limited engagement ends today February 3, 2019.

Stephanie Torns is set to take over the role of Jenna beginning Monday, February 4, alongside Joey McIntyre, of New Kids On The Block fame, as Dr. Pomatter.

The show currently also stars Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Benny Elledge as Cal, and Larry Marshall as Joe.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

