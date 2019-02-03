BWW TV Exclusive: Song and Dance Man Tony Yazbeck Kicks Off American Songbook Series- Watch Highlights!

Lincoln Center's American Songbook series just kicked off on Wednesday, January 30 with a thrilling performance of classic Broadway song and dance numbers by Tony Yazbeck.

Lincoln Center's American Songbook series celebrates the ever-expanding American musical canon. This year's 15-concert series, taking place through March 4, includes legendary songwriters, contemporary storytellers and interpreters of song, and musical projects by multitalented performers pushing the boundaries of pop, alternative, soul, folk, musical theater, jazz and more. Tickets may be purchased online at AmericanSongbook.org, via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 and at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices.

Since his debut as a newsboy in the 1989 revival of Gypsy, quintessential song-and-dance man Tony Yazbeck has continued to land coveted roles and garner critical acclaim-including a Tony Award nomination and Outer Critics Circle nomination for his leading role in On the Town (2014). With "just the right balance of masculinity and vulnerability" (Hollywood Reporter) Yazbeck has what it takes to create a "spellbinding" (BroadwayWorld) one-man show, inviting audiences to join him on an honest, emotional journey along life's ups and downs as told through the lyrics of classic show tunes and new standards from today's biggest pop stars. T

Check out exclusive highlights of Tony in action below!

