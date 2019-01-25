Joey McIntyre Moves Up Start Date in WAITRESS to Feb 4

Waitress announced today that Joey McIntyre will don the white coat of Dr. Pomatter a day earlier than previously announced; his first performance will be Monday February 4 at 7 PM; he will be in the show through April 7.

Sara Bareilles and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel currently star in the show as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, respectively, until February 3.

Joey McIntyre grew up four blocks away from the oldest community theatre in America, The Footlight Club in Boston, where at 8 years old, he made his debut as Winthrop in The Music Man. When he was 12, his community theatre career was held up by an audition for New Kids on the Block - the original Boy Band. A very long story short, the band went on to sell over 80 million records and have sold out arenas around the world. They continue to do so today. Joey has also enjoyed success as a solo recording artist, including the Top Ten hit "Stay the Same" on Columbia Records. As an actor, Joey has been seen on TV and film including Matt in the film version of "The Fantasticks", David E. Kelly's "Boston Public", "The McCarthys" on CBS, and Paul Fieg's "The Heat" with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.

Through it all, his heart has always lead him back into the theatre - as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway alongside Idina Menzel, Off-Broadway in Tick, Tick, Boom and more than a few regional pieces - most recently playing Pseudolus in Forum at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank and the Emcee in Cabaret. Joey just finished playing "Johnny" in the Broadway workshop of The Wanderer about the life and music of Dion DiMucci.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography byLorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

