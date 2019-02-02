VIDEO: Watch Todrick Hall's Epic LION KING and Beyonce Mashup

Todrick Hall has released an epic mashup of Beyonce and The Lion King. The description of the video reads, "Live from Mufasa Square Garden, the classic songs from the Disney original Lion King, as performed by Queen B."

The video's choreography and music were arranged by Todrick Hall, the music was produced by WiiDope & Jeeve, and it was filmed and edited by Shawn Adeli.

Watch the video below!

Todrick Hall first rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth series of American Idol. He joined YouTube in 2006 where he now has 2.9 million subscribers with his videos being viewed over 593million times. In 2016 he appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, later appearing as a full-time judge for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 2 and again for the ninth season last year. No stranger to theatre he as appeared on Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago and Lola in Kinky Boots. He also most recently starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago in London.

