VIDEO: Watch Todrick Hall's Epic LION KING and Beyonce Mashup

Feb. 2, 2019  

Todrick Hall has released an epic mashup of Beyonce and The Lion King. The description of the video reads, "Live from Mufasa Square Garden, the classic songs from the Disney original Lion King, as performed by Queen B."

The video's choreography and music were arranged by Todrick Hall, the music was produced by WiiDope & Jeeve, and it was filmed and edited by Shawn Adeli.

Watch the video below!

Todrick Hall first rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth series of American Idol. He joined YouTube in 2006 where he now has 2.9 million subscribers with his videos being viewed over 593million times. In 2016 he appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, later appearing as a full-time judge for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 2 and again for the ninth season last year. No stranger to theatre he as appeared on Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago and Lola in Kinky Boots. He also most recently starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago in London.

VIDEO: Watch Todrick Hall's Epic LION KING and Beyonce Mashup
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman, Broadway's New Evan Hansen Preps For His Broadway Debut
  • VIDEO: Megan Mullally Shows Off Her Voice on WILL & GRACE
  • VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt's Music Video For New Song 'Bad Habit'
  • VIDEO: Listen to Ben Platt's New Single 'Ease My Mind' Off Upcoming Album 'Sing To Me Instead'
  • VIDEO: Can Jordan Fisher Remember the Lyrics From HAMILTON, MOANA, And More?
  • VIDEO: Watch Todrick Hall's Epic LION KING and Beyonce Mashup

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE