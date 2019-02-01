BWW TV Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Brooks Ashmanskas Meets His Biggest Fan!

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Watch below as he is joined by the always hysterical Brooks Ashmankas, as they chat about the other Broadway role he's taking on this season, his iconic performance in Songs for a New World, and so much more. Plus, be sure to check back next Thursday as the insanity continues with Beth Leavel!

Lamon is currently starring in The Prom as Sheldon Saperstein. His film/TV credits include: "30 Rock," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Good Fight" and "Deadbeat." Broadway/tours: Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf, Hair, Wicked. Shakespeare in the Park: Into the Woods. Off-Broadway: A New Brain, Little Miss Sunshine, February House and Little Me! Co-writer of upcoming musical Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher.

Ashmanskas' other Broadway credits include: Sunday in the Park With George; Shuffle Along...; Something Rotten!; Bullets Over Broadway; Promises, Promises; Present Laughter; The Ritz; Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Tony, Drama Desk noms.); The Producers; Gypsy; Little Me; Dream; How to Succeed.... Off-Broadway: Wise Guys, On a Clear Day..., Clive, Labor Day, Songs for a New World, It Changes Every Year, Fit to Be Tied. Regional: Ford's, Mark Taper, A.C.T., Huntington, Williamstown, Old Globe, McCarter, Two River, Kennedy Center, Hartford, etc. Tours: Cinderella, Noises Off. Film: Julie and Julia. Television: "Tales of the City," "Love You More," "The Miraculous Year," "The Good Wife," "All My Children." BA from Bennington College.

