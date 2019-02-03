Broadway at the Cabaret: A Star Is Born: The Concert, Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, February 3-9, 2019. Come hear the music play!

A Star is Born: The Concert

February 3 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Every generation has its own version of A Star is Born. From the Academy Award Award-winning 1937 original to the most recent Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga remake the classic show-biz love story has thrilled audiences for over eighty years. A Star is Born: The Concert brings together the musical moments from the 1954, 1976 and 2018 versions with a cast of Broadway and cabaret's top talent including Carole J. Bufford (You Don't Own Me), Jessica Hendy (CATS), Kelli Rabke (Joseph...Dreamcoat), Alex Getlin (Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Songs of Maury Yeston), Farah Alvin (I Love You Because), and Susan Agin.

Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert

February 4 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Bright Lights, Big City is based on the novel by Jay McInerney, and follows a week in the life of Jamie, a successful young writer who loses himself in the chaos of 1980s New York City. It was written by Paul Scott Goodman, the first solo recipient of the Jonathan Larson Foundation Award. The musical originally premiered Off-Broadway in 1999 at New York Theatre Workshop and went on to a celebrated concept recording, London production, and various concert productions.The 20th Anniversary Concert will feature Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon, The Heart of Rock & Roll), Annie Golden (Netflix's Orange is the New Black), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party) and many more.

Jana Robbins & Haley Swindal: The Songs of Kander & Ebb

February 5 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Back by popular demand after a completely sold out engagement! Jana Robbins (Gypsy, I Love My Wife, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife) and Haley Swindal (Jekyll and Hyde, White Christmas, Sweeney Todd) will join forces and return to Feinstein's/54 Below after sold out shows of their own for an unforgettable evening with "We Just Move On! The Songs of Kander and Ebb". No strangers to Kander and Ebb, Jana appeared in two tours of Zorba and they have both played Sally Bowles in separate productions of Cabaret. The two will be joined by musical director Joe Goodrich for an evening containing some of Kander and Ebb's best known songs such as "Maybe This Time," "How Lucky Can You Get," "Life Is," "A Quiet Thing," "All That Jazz," and more, while telling the story of their hopes, their dreams, their challenges and their successes - on stage and off.

Charles Busch: Native New Yorker

February 6, 7, and 8 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony Award nominee, and two-time MAC Award winner Charles Busch returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary theatrical figure. Through an eclectic songbook from the seventies and early eighties, Busch unfolds an outrageously comic yet also poignant tale of his early years striving to find a place for himself in show business. Songs include the work of Rupert Holmes, Stephen Sondheim, Jim Croce, among the best of Broadway, film and pop.

John Arthur Greene & Janine DiVita: Love Songs

February 7 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

John Arthur Greene and Janine DiVita team up for one night at Feinstein's/54 Below in Love Songs. Known for their roles in Tootsie, School of Rock, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, John and Janine will give you an all out love song extravaganza. With songs from your favorite Broadway shows, movies, and recording artists, John and Janine are sure to kick off your Valentine's Day season just right. With Benjamin Rauhala on piano, Love Songs is just the thing to get you ready for LOVE.

