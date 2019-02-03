VIDEO: Anthony Rapp and the Cast of Star Trek Parody RENT

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery recently filmed a parody of Seasons of Love from Rent. The video is led by original Rent cast member Anthony Rapp, who can also be seen in the Star Trek series.

Watch the video below!

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season two cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L'Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premiered Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at 8:30 PM, ET/5:30 PM, PT exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS in the United States and will also be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix.

