Wake Up With BWW 2/12: Sabrina Carpenter Joins MEAN GIRLS, SIX Announces Rush and Lottery, and More!

Sabrina Carpenter will make her Broadway debut in the role of 'Cady Heron' in Mean Girls beginning Tuesday, March 10th at the August Wilson Theatre. She will play a limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 7th.

SIX has announced Sixty Tickets for SIX initiative. Beginning February 13, 60 tickets will be made available prior to each preview performance via a digital lottery and rush. Additional ticketing initiatives for the #Queendom community will be announced after opening. The musical phenomenon SIX will officially open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) on March 12, 2020.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that he has written a new closing credits song for the film adaptation of In the Heights! Miranda tells Variety that the new song is, "A summer jam. The final song in In the Heights, if you're familiar with it, tells the story so completely...there's no more story to tell. So I just wanted to write a song where we get to hang with the characters a little longer this summer- and it'll be sung by some of the principle actors in the movie."

Disney's Aladdin has announced new principal cast members. Ainsley Melham will return to the title role on Broadway. Rodney Ingram will re-join the Broadway company to play the role starting Monday, February 17th until Melham's return. Marina Pires will make her Broadway debut as Jasmine.

Disney's Aladdin has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company's sixth anniversary. Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian production of Aladdin, will return to the title role on Broadway in March. The exact date will be announced in the near future. Melham previously played the role on Broadway in 2019. Rodney Ingram will re-join the Broadway company to play the role starting Monday, February 17th until Melham's return. Marina Pires (On Your Feet! National Tour) will make her Broadway debut as Jasmine.. (more...)

The producers of Mean Girls announced today that singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter will make her Broadway debut in the role of 'Cady Heron' beginning Tuesday, March 10th at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). She will play a limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 7th. For information regarding Sabrina's specific performance schedule, please refer to www.MeanGirlsonBroadway.com.. (more...)

Performances of SIX begin Thursday, February 13 and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced today a new initiative for previews: SIXty Tickets for SIX.. (more...)

4) ROMEO & BERNADETTE Will Transfer to Theatre Row

Producer Eric Krebs, has announced today that the Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen will move from the 99-seat Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres to the 199-seat Theatre 3 (formerly The Acorn) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues) for an open-ended engagement.. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: UNMASKED: THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER at Paper Mill Playhouse - What Did the Critics Think?

Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber has officially opened at Paper Mill Playhouse! With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis, Unmasked will continue through Sunday, March 1, 2020.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda attend this year's Oscars ceremony, and while on the red carpet, he revealed to Variety that he has written a new closing credits song for the film adaptation of In the Heights!

Miranda tells Variety that the new song is, "A summer jam. The final song in In the Heights, if you're familiar with it, tells the story so completely...there's no more story to tell. So I just wanted to write a song where we get to hang with the characters a little longer this summer- and it'll be sung by some of the principle actors in the movie."

What we're watching: Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha Prep for MACK & MABEL at City Center

Check out Broadway's Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha, along with Rob Berman on the piano, preview "I Won't Send Roses" from the Encores! production of Mack & Mabel.

The production runs for seven performances at New York City Center from Feb 19 - 23.

Social Butterfly: See The Transformation Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's West End Draco, James Howard

It's time to hop on the Hogwarts Express because we're getting a look backstage at the West End's smash hit play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! Check out the video to go behind the scenes at London's Palace Theatre for the transformation of West End cast member James Howard as he becomes the iconic character of Draco Malfoy!

