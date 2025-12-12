Lawrence Will Perform a Pop Up Concert to Celebrate ALL OUT First Preview

All Out: Comedy About Ambition begins previews tonight, December 12, on Broadway. In celebration of the show kicking off its run, the band Lawrence will have a pop-up concert outside the Nederlander Theatre at 4pm. According to an email, those who attend will receive a special ticket offer.

The world premiere of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers. All Out is performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks and feature original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence.

The cast includes ERIC ANDRE, Ike Barinholtz, Beck Bennett, Mike Birbiglia, Wayne Brady, Nicholas Braun, Jim Gaffigan, Heidi Gardner, Abbi Jacobson, Jason Mantzoukas, Ashley Park, Craig Robinson, Ray Romano, Ben Schwartz, Sarah Silverman, Jenny Slate, Jon Stewart, and Cecily Strong. Meet the cast of All Out here.

All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.