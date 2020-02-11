VIDEO: See The Transformation Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's West End Draco, James Howard

It's time to hop on the Hogwarts Express because we're getting a look backstage at the West End's smash hit play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! Check out the video below to go behind the scenes at London's Palace Theatre for the transformation of West End cast member James Howard as he becomes the iconic character of Draco Malfoy!

James Howard has been seen on stage in Brave New World, Romeo and Juliet, As You Like It, Mojo, The Drunks, King Lear, Morte D'Arthur; Twelfth Night, Ivanov, Not About Heroes, Antony and Cleopatra, and The Duchess of Malfi. His film credits include Survivor, The Theory of Everything, Shoot on Sight, The Oxford Murders and Penelope.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one play presented in two parts, is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London. It is also now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway and at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in Australia. A further North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in Autumn 2019, in Spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg, Germany, and in autumn 2020 the Canadian premiere will begin performances exclusively at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play. The production has also won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play.





