ROMEO & BERNADETTE Will Transfer to Theatre Row

Producer Eric Krebs, has announced today that the Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen will move from the 99-seat Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres to the 199-seat Theatre 3 (formerly The Acorn) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues) for an open-ended engagement. Previews are set to begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 with an official re-opening on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Tickets be available through Telecharge beginning March 1, 2020.

"A cast of ten. Two stage managers. Four musicians. 4 backstage hands. Four understudies...and more. I know there is no way that Romeo & Bernadette can pay its way off-Broadway," declared producer Eric Krebs. "However, with over two dozen favorable reviews, continued standing ovations and cheering at curtain call, hundreds of smiling, happy faces coming out of the theater... brilliant performances by both newcomers, as well as seasoned stage performers, beautifully presented music...We need this joyous musical now! How can I not move this? I have spent my career jousting at windmills. I won't stop now."

It was also announced today that the cast of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn will head into the studio to set down tracks for a cast recording on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Yellow Sound Label will release the 2020 Off-Broadway cast recording which will be available for purchase in late March. Please visit www.romeoandbernadette.com for further information.

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The cast for Romeo & Bernadette is: Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (NY debut), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush - Upcoming B'wy), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone_).

The creative team is Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Schrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), One Dream Sound (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

The current production Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, presented by Amas Musical Theatre, in association with Eric Krebs, will play its final performance Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 at 3pm at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres 502 West 53rd Street (10th Avenue & 53rd Street) where performances began Tuesday, January 14, 2020 followed by the official opening on January 23, 2020.





