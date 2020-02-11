Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote a New Song for the IN THE HEIGHTS Film

Lin-Manuel Miranda attend this year's Oscars ceremony, and while on the red carpet, he revealed to Variety that he has written a new closing credits song for the film adaptation of In the Heights!

Miranda tells Variety that the new song is, "A summer jam. The final song in In the Heights, if you're familiar with it, tells the story so completely...there's no more story to tell. So I just wanted to write a song where we get to hang with the characters a little longer this summer- and it'll be sung by some of the principle actors in the movie."

Watch the red carpet interview below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros. The film's script was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

