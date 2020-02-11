SIX Announces Sixty Rush and Lottery Tickets For Every Preview Performance

Performances of SIX begin Thursday, February 13 and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced today a new initiative for previews: SIXty Tickets for SIX. Beginning on that date, 60 tickets will be made available prior to each preview performance via a digital lottery and rush. Additional ticketing initiatives for the #Queendom community will be announced after opening. The musical phenomenon SIX will officially open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) on March 12, 2020.

Thirty tickets at $30 each will be sold via a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct prior to each performance. Entries will be accepted twenty-four hours before curtain, the cutoff is 9:00am on the performance day. Winners will be notified by email shortly after 9:00am and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets online. Lottery tickets are limited to one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show time at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Photo ID is required for pickup. For tickets and more information, visit https://sixonbroadway.com/lottery/.

An additional thirty tickets at $40 will be sold via a same-day rush and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis when the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office opens (10:00am Mondays-Saturdays and 11:00am Sundays). There is a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery and rush seats are located throughout the theatre and some may be partial or obstructed view.

The cast, who created their roles in the North American premiere of SIX in Chicago, features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

SIX is by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.





