Sabrina Carpenter to Make Broadway Debut as Cady Heron in MEAN GIRLS

The producers of Mean Girls announced today that singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Cady Heron" beginning Tuesday, March 10th at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). She will play a limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 7th. For information regarding Sabrina's specific performance schedule, please refer to www.MeanGirlsonBroadway.com.

"We look forward to welcoming the extraordinarily talented Sabrina Carpenter leading our company, alongside new and returning cast members, as we graduate into year three on Broadway," said the producers of Mean Girls.

Also joining the cast on March 10th are Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian and Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard. They join current cast members Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.

Original cast members departing the production are Erika Henningsen on Saturday, February 22, along with Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson on Sunday, March 8.

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted audiences as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and style icon. Her television and film work spans from starring in the smash "Girl Meets World" to the critically acclaimed The Hate U Give. Other screen credits include Netflix's Tall Girl, The Short History of the Long Road, that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and for which she received Jury Award for Best Performance at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. She leads the cast and executive produces Netflix's upcoming Work It, and recently wrapped filming as the lead in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds. Her musical catalog includes two gold singles - "Thumbs" and "Why" - and the albums Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You